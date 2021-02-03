

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IDEX Corp. (IEX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $101.07 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $96.85 million, or $1.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, IDEX Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $104.90 million or $1.37 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $614.82 million from $606.00 million last year.



IDEX Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $104.90 Mln. vs. $102.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.37 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $614.82 Mln vs. $606.00 Mln last year.



