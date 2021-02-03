

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $341.13 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $167.65 million, or $1.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $341.13 Mln. vs. $167.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.44 vs. $1.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86



