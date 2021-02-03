

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TTM Technologies (TTMI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $38.96 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $25.26 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, TTM Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $40.24 million or $0.37 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.2% to $523.80 million from $535.72 million last year.



TTM Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $40.24 Mln. vs. $27.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $523.80 Mln vs. $535.72 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 to $0.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

