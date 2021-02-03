

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $82.42 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $148.67 million, or $1.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $423.66 million from $416.62 million last year.



Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $82.42 Mln. vs. $148.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.72 vs. $1.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q4): $423.66 Mln vs. $416.62 Mln last year.



