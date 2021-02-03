

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):



-Earnings: -$7.93 million in Q3 vs. -$6.85 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. -$0.35 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$3.40 million or -$0.13 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.13 per share -Revenue: $23.63 million in Q3 vs. $17.92 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -($0.25) Next quarter revenue guidance: $18 - $22 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN SUPERCONDUCTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de