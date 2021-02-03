

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Corteva, Inc. (CTVA):



-Earnings: $97 million in Q4 vs. -$45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.13 in Q4 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Corteva, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $31 million or $0.04 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.05 per share -Revenue: $3.21 billion in Q4 vs. $2.98 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CORTEVA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de