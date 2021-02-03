

ISSAQUAH (dpa-AFX) - Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) Wednesday said its January sales grew nearly 18% to $13.64 billion from $11.57 billion last year.



For the twenty-two weeks ended January 31, 2021, the company reported net sales of $79.11 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $68.56 billion during the similar period last year.



Comparable sales for January increased 15.9% with US comps up 15.4 and Canada up 15.2%.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

COSTCO WHOLESALE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de