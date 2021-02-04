

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - Burger giant McDonald's (MCD) is bringing back its Shamrock Shake as St. Patrick's Day nears.



The Shamrock Shake is a seasonal green mint flavored milkshake dessert sold at some McDonald's to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the US, Canada and Ireland.



Beginning February 15, McDonald's customers can order the iconic Shamrock milkshake as well as an Oreo Shamrock McFlurry at US restaurants for a limited time.



The Shamrock Shake was first introduced in 1970. Rogers Merchandising in Chicago created the shake. Initially, the shake was lemon/lime flavored with vanilla ice cream, lemon/lime sherbet, and vanilla syrup. By 1973, the shake was merely a green colored vanilla shake, eliminating the lemon/lime sherbet. It is now mint flavored.



'For more than 50 years, fans have eagerly awaited the annual return of the Shamrock Shake, counting on the arrival of Shamrock Shake Season to mark the unofficial start to spring,' said McDonald's Sr. Director of Culinary, Chad Schafer. 'And we heard they especially enjoyed getting a taste of the one-and-only Shamrock flavor in a new way last year with the OREO Shamrock McFlurry. We know this winter may feel longer than others so we're thrilled to give customers something to look forward to by bringing both fan-favorites back to the menu this month.'



According McDonald's, the Shamrock Shake features creamy, vanilla soft serve, blended with unmistakable Shamrock Shake flavor and finished with a whipped topping for a delicious minty treat.



The Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, which first debuted on U.S. menus last year, features creamy, vanilla soft serve with Shamrock Shake flavor and Oreo cookie pieces blended throughout.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

