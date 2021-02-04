

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) has reached up to $2 billion agreement with plaintiffs' attorneys to settle future lawsuits over claims that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.



The settlement will provide future plaintiffs, who contract non-Hodgkin lymphoma after using Roundup, up to $200,000 in compensation.



Bayer inherited thousands of lawsuits against Roundup inventor Monsanto Co. when it acquired the U.S. agriculture giant for $63 billion in 2018.



Bayer said plaintiffs' class counsel are filing Wednesday a motion for preliminary approval of the class agreement with Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, who presides over the Monsanto Roundup multi-district litigation.



Bayer noted that elements of the revised plan include the establishment of a fund to compensate qualified claimants during an initial four year program, an advisory science panel whose findings would not be preclusive but can be used as evidence in potential future litigation involving class members, and a robust notice program. The plan also includes research and diagnostic programs that were part of the original class agreement.



Monsanto will request permission from the Environmental Protection Agency to include a link to information concerning whether Roundup Products cause non-Hodgkin lymphoma on all Roundup labels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de