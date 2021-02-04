

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) issued trading update for the period from October 1, 2020 to February 4, 2021, and said it continues to deliver strong operational performance and resilient financial results.



In Water, the company noted that it remains on track for its best ever performance on a number of measures including the Compliance Risk Index and water quality complaints. In Waste, the company has started the AMP strongly with 25% fewer blockages and a 15% reduction in pollutions in the calendar year.



Severn Trent remains on or ahead of target for almost 80% of its customer performance measures, thus it has increased its guidance for outperformance on Customer ODIs this year from 'at least £25 million' to 'at least £50 million'.



The company further noted that it remains confident of delivering its full-year results in line with expectations and prior guidance. The Severn Trent Plc Board confirms this year's final dividend in line with its AMP71 policy.



