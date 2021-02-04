

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick (CWK.L) issued an update on trading for the 13 weeks to December 26, 2020, and said the strong revenue and earnings momentum delivered during the first half of the financial year continued during the third quarter.



Consequently, the outlook for the current financial year is now expected to be ahead of the Board's previous expectations, the company added.



Looking ahead, the company said the Board is confident that continued focus on its strengths, which include its long-standing customer relationships, breadth and quality of products, robust financial position and asset infrastructure, will support the further development of the Group over the longer term.



