

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$10.04 billion, higher than last year's NT$6.38 billion.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.30 or $0.160 per ADS, compared to earnings per share of NT$1.47 a year ago.



Gross margin was 15.7 percent, down 0.3 percentage points sequentially.



Net revenues were NT$148.88 billion, a growth of 28 percent from last year's NT$116.02 billion.



