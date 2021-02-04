

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BLL) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $227 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $160 million, or $0.48 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $272 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $3.10 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



Ball Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $272 Mln. vs. $238 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.78 -Revenue (Q4): $3.10 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



