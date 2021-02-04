

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waddell & Reed Financial Investment (WDR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $83.59 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $42.92 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.0% to $349.7 million from $217.19 million last year.



Waddell & Reed Financial Investment earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $83.59 Mln. vs. $42.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $349.7 Mln vs. $217.19 Mln last year.



