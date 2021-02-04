

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) released earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $259 million, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $185 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.9% to $1.84 billion from $1.45 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $259 Mln. vs. $185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.03 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.78 -Revenue (Q2): $1.84 Bln vs. $1.45 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.05 to $8.25



