

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $374.85 million, or $1.81 per share. This compares with $187.64 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AmerisourceBergen Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $450.86 million or $2.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.94 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $52.52 billion from $47.86 billion last year.



AmerisourceBergen Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $450.86 Mln. vs. $365.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.18 vs. $1.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.94 -Revenue (Q1): $52.52 Bln vs. $47.86 Bln last year.



