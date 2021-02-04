

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $153 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $165 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $296 million or $0.75 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $5.24 billion from $5.50 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $296 Mln. vs. $430 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q4): $5.24 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.



