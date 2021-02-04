

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, AMETEK, Inc. (AME) provided adjusted earnings and sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2021.



For the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.97 to $1.02 per share on year-over-year sales decline in the low-to-mid single digit percentage.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share on a sales decline of 0.3 percent to $1.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $4.18 to $4.30 per share on year-over-year sales growth in the mid-single digit percentage. The Street is looking for earnings of $4.26 per share on a sales growth of 7.9 percent to $4.90 billion for the year.



'While uncertainty remains, our diverse end markets, record backlog and solid order momentum provide a positive outlook for the year ahead,' said David Zapico, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



