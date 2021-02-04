

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY):



-Earnings: -$10.03 billion in Q4 vs. -$1.06 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.45 in Q4 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.33 billion or $1.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.41 per share -Revenue: $11.07 billion in Q4 vs. $7.95 billion in the same period last year.



