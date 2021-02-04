

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Xylem Inc. (XYL) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $148 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $118 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Xylem Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181.5 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue came in at $1.37 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.



Xylem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $181.5 Mln. vs. $181.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.68 -Revenue (Q4): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

XYLEM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de