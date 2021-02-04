

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, water technology company Xylem Inc. (XYL) initiated adjusted earnings, revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full year 2021.



For fiscal 2021, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $2.35 to $2.60 per share, on revenues between $5.16 billion and $5.26 billion, with organic revenue growth of 3 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.65 per share on revenues of $5.13 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Xylem also announced that its Board of Directors declared an 8 percent higher dividend in the amount of $0.28 per share, payable on March 18, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2021.



