

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) said its board of directors has authorized its first-quarter dividend of $0.33 per share, up 10 percent from its previous $0.30 per share quarterly dividend in 2020. The first quarter cash dividend is payable on March 31, 2021 to stockholders of record as of March 17, 2021.



