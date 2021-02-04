

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $158 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $167 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $0.56 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $1.80 billion



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $159 Mln. vs. $194 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.56 vs. $0.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.55 -Revenue (Q4): $1.80 Bln vs. $1.80 Bln last year.



