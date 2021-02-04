

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $119.6 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $334.1 million, or $4.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $124.7 million or $1.67 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to $1.43 billion from $1.75 billion last year.



Ralph Lauren Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $124.7 Mln. vs. $216.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.67 vs. $2.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.63 -Revenue (Q3): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.75 Bln last year.



