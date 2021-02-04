WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy (CMS) increased its 2021 guidance for adjusted earnings to $2.83 - $2.87 per share reflecting continued strong growth of 6 to 8 percent, with a bias toward the midpoint.
For 2020, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.67 for 2020, compared to $2.49 for 2019.
Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy, said: 'The company remains committed to lead the clean energy transition by bringing renewable energy and energy waste reduction opportunities to all of our customers.'
