

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Philip Morris (PM) forecast fiscal 2021 reported earnings as well as adjusted earnings in a range of $5.90 to $6.00 per share, and adjusted earnings excluding currency in a range of $5.65 to $5.75 per share. The company also projects net revenue growth for the year of about 4 percent to 7 percent, on an organic basis.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.81 per share for the year on revenue growth of 9.3 percent to $31.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



