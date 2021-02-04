

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel SpA Thursday said it full-year 2020 EBITDA were 17.9 billion euros, same as last year.



Revenues for the year slipped 19.1% to 65.0 billion euros from 80.3 billion euros last year.



The company said revenues were hurt largely by lower revenues in End-user markets, caused by lower sales of gas and electricity in Spain and Italy, mostly due to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and the decrease in revenues from Thermoelectric Generation and Trading in Spain and in Italy, due to a decrease in commodity trading activities caused by a drop in volumes traded and prices charged. Revenues were also hurt by lower revenues from Infrastructure and Networks mainly because of the decrease in energy volumes transported due to the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and adverse exchange rate developments, mainly in Latin America.



