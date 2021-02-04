

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $347.9 million, or $3.58 per share. This compares with $34.0 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc reported adjusted earnings of $88.1 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $247.9 million from $244.1 million last year.



Neurocrine Biosciences Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $88.1 Mln. vs. $102.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $1.05 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $247.9 Mln vs. $244.1 Mln last year.



