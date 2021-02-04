

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):



-Earnings: $5 million in Q4 vs. -$19 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.04 in Q4 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42 million or $0.38 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.25 per share -Revenue: $491 million in Q4 vs. $494 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.38 to $0.40



