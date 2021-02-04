

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unum Group (UNM) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $135.4 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $296.2 million, or $1.44 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Unum Group reported adjusted earnings of $235.3 million or $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.9% to $4.27 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



Unum Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $235.3 Mln. vs. $290.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.15 vs. $1.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q4): $4.27 Bln vs. $3.03 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

UNUM GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de