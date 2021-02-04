

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $11.38 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $12.24 million, or $0.99 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $12.86 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $156.28 million from $153.70 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $12.86 Mln. vs. $12.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.05 vs. $0.99 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q2): $156.28 Mln vs. $153.70 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

