

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) released earnings for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $0.82 billion, or $2.03 per share. This compares with $1.13 billion, or $2.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Prudential Financial reported adjusted earnings of $1.18 billion or $2.93 per share for the period.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.18 Bln. vs. $0.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.24 last year.



