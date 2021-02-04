

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) released a profit for fourth quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $532 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $543 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $636 million or $1.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.33 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $636 Mln. vs. $522 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.76 vs. $1.43 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.33



