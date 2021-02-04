

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud on Thursday announced a new, multi-year, strategic partnership with Twitter Inc. (TWTR).



Under the deal, Twitter will deepen its work with Google and move offline analytics, data processing, and machine learning workloads to Google's Data Cloud. This would allow Twitter to analyze data faster and improve the experience for people who use the service every day.



With this expanded partnership, Twitter is adopting Google's Data Cloud including BigQuery, Dataflow, Cloud Bigtable and machine learning tools. Using Google's Data Cloud, Twitter will be able to democratize data access by offering a range of data processing and machine learning tools to better understand and improve how Twitter features are used.



'Our initial partnership with Google Cloud has been successful and enabled us to enhance the productivity of our engineering teams. Building on this relationship and Google's technologies will allow us to learn more from our data, move faster and serve more relevant content to the people who use our service every day. As Twitter continues to scale, we're excited to partner with Google on more industry-leading technology innovation in the data and machine learning space,' said Parag Agrawal, CTO, Twitter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ALPHABET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de