

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $216.30 million, or $9.03 per share. This compares with $192.75 million, or $7.84 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $8.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.1% to $937.99 billion from $843.97 billion last year.



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q4): $9.26 vs. $7.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $8.72 -Revenue (Q4): $937.99 Bln vs. $843.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.55 to $5.70



