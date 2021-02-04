

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp. (NWS, NWSA) Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $231 million or $0.39 per share, up from $85 million or $0.14 per share last year.



Adjusted earnings were $0.34 per share compared to $0.18 per share last year.



Second-quarter revenues were $2.41 billion, 3% lower compared to $2.48 billion last year.



The decline was mainly due to lower revenues at the News Media segment, primarily driven by a $191 million, or 8%, negative impact from the divestiture of News America Marketing, weakness in the print advertising market, and a $34 million, or 1%, negative impact from the closure or transition to digital of certain regional and community newspapers in Australia.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.10 per share on revenues of $2.24 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



