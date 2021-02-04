

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.0 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $3.52 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, DHI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$30.02 million or -$0.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.02 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $33.21 million from $37.72 million last year.



DHI Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): -$30.02 Mln. vs. $12.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.62 vs. $0.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.02 -Revenue (Q4): $33.21 Mln vs. $37.72 Mln last year.



