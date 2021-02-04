

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $263.20 million, or $8.99 per share. This compares with $203.29 million, or $7.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $7.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.9% to $1.08 billion from $0.94 billion last year.



Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $263.20 Mln. vs. $203.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $8.99 vs. $7.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $7.07 -Revenue (Q3): $1.08 Bln vs. $0.94 Bln last year.



