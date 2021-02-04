

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Singapore will on Friday release Q4 and 2020 figures for gross domestic product, setting the pace for a busy day in Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In Q4, GDP is called higher by 0.7 percent on quarter and lower by 2.0 percent on year after gaining 5.05 percent on quarter and falling 3.49 percent on year in the three months prior. For all of 2020, GDP is called lower by 2.0 percent after climbing 5.02 percent in 2019.



Singapore also will see December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were up 7.3 percent on month and down 1.9 percent on year.



Taiwan will provide January figures for consumer and wholesale prices. In December, overall inflation was up 0.17 percent on month and 0.06 percent on year, while wholesale prices tumbled 5.1 percent on year.



Thailand will release January data for consumer prices, with overall inflation expected to slip 0.4 percent on year after easing 0.27 percent in December. Core CPI is tipped to add 0.2 percent on year after rising 0.19 percent in the previous month.



Japan will see preliminary December numbers for its leading and coincident index and household spending. In November, the leading index was at 96.4 and the coincident was at 89.0. Household spending fell 1.8 percent on month and gained 1.1 percent on year.



The Philippines will provide December data for industrial production and January inflation data. In November, industrial production tumbled 13.8 percent on year. In December, overall inflation rose 0.9 percent on month and 3.5 percent on year, while core CPI climbed an annual 3.3 percent.



Australia will release December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales were up 7.1 percent on month.



South Korea will see December numbers for current account; in November, the current account surplus was $8.97 billion.



