

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN):



-Earnings: -$269.50 million in Q4 vs. -$72.94 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.53 in Q4 vs. -$0.68 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Wynn Resorts Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of -$262.23 million or -$2.45 per share for the period. -Revenue: $0.69 billion in Q4 vs. $1.65 billion in the same period last year.



