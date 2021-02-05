

LAS VEGAS (dpa-AFX) - Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Thursday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $269.5 million or $2.53 per share, compared to net loss of $72.9 million or $0.68 per share last year.



Adjusted net loss was $262.2 million or $2.45 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to adjusted loss of $65.6 million or $0.62 per share last year.



Revenues for the fourth quarter decreased 58.5% to $686.0 million from $1.65 billion last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected a loss of $2.31 per share on revenues of $722.3 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



