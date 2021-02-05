

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to equity holders declined 13.9% to 1.59 billion euros, from the prior year. Net income, excluding exceptional items, was down 31.8%.



Pre-tax income was 2.23 billion euros, down 11.8% from the previous year.



Operating income decreased 28.6% year-over-year to 1.67 billion euros.



Quarterly revenues were 10.83 billion euros down 4.5% from last year.



The company said its board will propose to the shareholders' annual general meeting to pay out a dividend of 1.11 euros per share in May 2021 in cash, equivalent to 21% of 2020 net income, maximum amount based on the European Central Bank recommendation of 15 December 2020.



