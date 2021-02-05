

HAMAMATSU (dpa-AFX) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to owners of the parent for the nine-month period ended December 2020 was 113.2 billion yen, a decrease of 3.4 billion yen or 2.8% from the prior year.



Operating income for the period decreased 18.6% to 138.8 billion yen from the previous year.



Consolidated net sales for the period decreased 17.2% to 2.18 trillion yen from last year.



The decreased net sales and income for April-June period could not be covered with recovery of sales in India and Japan, and efforts to decrease expenses from July, the company said.



Looking ahead for fiscal year, the company still expects net income attributable to owners of the parent to be declined 18 percent year-over-year to 110 billion yen, operating income decreased 25.6 percent to 160 billion yen and net sales declined 14 percent to 3 trillion yen.



