

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) reported a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $873 million, or $2.37 per share. This compares with $557 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $960 million or $2.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $4.85 billion from $4.62 billion last year.



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $960 Mln. vs. $774 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.61 vs. $2.11 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q2): $4.85 Bln vs. $4.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20



