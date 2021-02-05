

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Drugmaker Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Friday that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office or USPTO recently issued a U.S. Patent Term Extension (PTE) certificate for IBRANCE, or palbociclib.



The PTE certificate extends the term of U.S. Patent No. RE47,739, or '739, by more than four years until March 5, 2027. Pfizer noted that the extension does not include potential pediatric exclusivity.



IBRANCE is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with HR+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine based therapy in postmenopausal women or in men; or with fulvestrant in patients with disease progression following endocrine therapy.



IBRANCE is currently approved in more than 100 countries and has been prescribed to more than 350,000 patients globally.



The PTE certificate was granted under the patent restoration provisions of the Drug Price Competition and Patent Term Restoration Act of 1984.



This PTE will be listed in Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations, commonly known as the Orange Book, published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA.



