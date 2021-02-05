

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $629 million, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $220 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $514 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $41.54 billion from $39.74 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $514 Mln. vs. $448 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.74 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $41.54 Bln vs. $39.74 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.85 to $6.10



