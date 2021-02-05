

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales rose in December after falling in the previous month, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



The retail sales value increased a seasonally adjusted 2.5 percent month-on-month in December, after a 7.3 percent fall in November. In October, retail sales rose 0.6 percent.



Sales of foods gained 0.1 percent monthly in December and non-food sales accelerated 4.8 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales fell 3.1 percent in December, following an 8.5 percent decrease in the previous month.



Online sales grew 33.8 percent yearly in December.



The retail sales volume increased 2.5 percent monthly in December and declined 3.2 percent from a year ago.



In the fourth quarter, the retail sales value dropped 1.5 percent quarterly.



In 2020, retail sales value declined 5.4 percent.



