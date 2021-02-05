

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit narrowed in December from the previous month, data from customs office showed Friday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 3.392 billion in December from EUR 3.786 billion in November. In the same period last year, the shortfall was EUR 3.709 billion.



On a monthly basis, exports fell 0.1 percent in December and imports declined 1.0 percent.



Exports declined 7.7 percent yearly in December and imports dropped 8.1 percent.



In the fourth quarter, exports grew 7.8 percent quarterly and imports rose 0.6 percent from the previous three months.



