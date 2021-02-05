

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French payroll employment declined only moderately in the fourth quarter despite the health crisis and second lockdown after a sharp rebound in the summer, flash data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Private payroll employment dropped 0.2 percent, or 39,600 in the fourth quarter. Payroll employment remained below its pre-crisis level.



Over the whole year of 2020, payroll employment decreased 1.8 percent, or 360,500, after five years of successive increases.



Meanwhile, temporary employment continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter, up +5.3 percent after a 22.8 percent increase in the third quarter. Excluding temporary work, private payroll employment decreased 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

