

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WestRock Co. (WRK), in its update on ransomware incident, said that it is now systematically bringing its information systems back online in a controlled, phased approach.



The company noted that all of its mills and converting locations are producing and shipping paper and packaging. The company's mill system production through February 4 was about 85,000 tons lower than plan, and the packaging converting operations are close to returning to full planned production levels.



As a result of ransomware incident, shipments from some of the Company's facilities have lagged production levels. The gap is closing quickly as systems are restored, the company said.



